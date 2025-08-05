Home / Companies / News / Torrent Electricals to invest over ₹1,000 cr in housing wire segment

Torrent Electricals to invest over ₹1,000 cr in housing wire segment

According to industry reports, the domestic wire and cable market size is estimated at $21.22 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow to $32.85 billion by 2030

Torrent electricals
Torrent Electricals has an integrated manufacturing facility in Nadiad, Gujarat | Image: Company website
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 12:53 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Torrent Electricals on Tuesday said it plans to invest over Rs 1,000 crore in its newly-launched housing wire vertical over the next few years to expand manufacturing capacity and distribution network.

A new entrant in the fast-growing segment, driven by rising power demand including renewables, the company recently rolled out its products in Gujarat and plans to expand to other states in subsequent phases.

According to industry reports, the domestic wire and cable market size is estimated at $21.22 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow to $32.85 billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.14 per cent during 2025-2030.

"The company will invest over Rs 1,000 crore in this segment over the next few years, with allocations across manufacturing expansion, quality assurance systems, distribution networks, and brand-building initiatives," Sachin Phartiyal, CEO, Torrent Electricals, said in a statement.

The expansion into housing wires is a part of the company's broader growth strategy aligned with the ongoing rise in urban housing and infrastructure development, Phartiyal said.

"We intend to build a significant presence over the next 12-24 months," he added.

The company is currently focused on establishing a robust dealer and electrician network in the offline retail channel, and has confirmed that it will also introduce its products on major e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart in the near future. Torrent Electricals, a Torrent Group company, is a leading manufacturer of electrical cables.

Torrent Electricals has an integrated manufacturing facility in Nadiad, Gujarat.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

KPI Green Energy Q1 net jumps over 68% to Rs 111.32 cr on higher revenues

Premium

Amazon Web Services bets big on India's talent in the global AI race

Indian Energy Exchange logs record trade volume of 12,664 MUs in July

Swiggy targets office goers with newly-launched category 'DeskEats'

JSW Steel, JFE to invest ₹5,845 crore in expanding electrical steel output

Topics :Torrent PowerElectricalshousing projects

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 12:52 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story