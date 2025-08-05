KPI Green Energy Q1 net jumps over 68% to Rs 111.32 cr on higher revenues

KPI Green Energy on Tuesday posted over 68 per cent jump in its net profit to ₹ 111.32 crore for the June quarter, driven mainly due to higher revenues.

Profit After Tax (PAT) reached ₹ 111.32 crore, registering a 68 per cent increase from ₹ 66.11 crore, backed by sustained margin expansion and disciplined financial practices, a company statement said.

The company's total revenue stood at ₹ 614.12 crore, up 75 per cent from ₹ 349.85 crore a year ago, reflecting significant growth in project execution and continued momentum in solar and hybrid segment orders.