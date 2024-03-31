Torrent Group's Mehta family pledges Rs 5,000 crore for social causes

The promoter family of the Rs 37,600 crore Torrent Group, which has a presence in pharmaceuticals and power, pledged an amount of Rs 5,000 crore as a donation over the next five years to the UNM Foundation, named after the Group's founder U.N. Mehta. On Sunday, the Mehtas, the promoter family of Torrent Group, celebrated the 100th birth anniversary of U.N. Mehta.

The Rs 5,000 crore donation will be made over the next five years, starting April 1, 2024. The funds will be used for social causes in areas like healthcare, education, ecology, social well-being, and arts and culture.

Recently, several corporate groups have come forward to show commitments to social causes. On March 22, the Bajaj Group committed Rs 5,000 crore to social impact initiatives over five years, with a sharp focus on skill development under ‘Bajaj Beyond’ – the Group’s new identity for all its corporate social responsibility (CSR) and charitable programmes. On March 26, Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra Group, he and his family pledged Rs 550 crore over the next five years for Mahindra University (MU) and the Indira Mahindra School of Education in Hyderabad.

Samir Mehta, Chairman of Torrent Group, stated that the UNM Foundation will utilise the funds for social initiatives that benefit the underprivileged, irrespective of caste, religion, gender, or economic background. The foundation will focus on healthcare, education, environmental protection, social well-being, arts, and culture.

U.N. Mehta started his career as a government servant in 1944 and worked as a medical representative for the pharmaceutical company Sandoz from 1945 to 1958. Later, in 1959, he founded Trinity Laboratories with Rs 25,000. The firm produced specialised medicines. By 1968, he introduced an affordable medicine for mental diseases, challenging multinational corporations.

This led to the establishment of Torrent Laboratories in 1976. Torrent gained recognition for marketing useful drugs at competitive prices. Today, Torrent is a major player in pharmaceuticals and power generation.

U.N. Mehta, in the latter part of his life, created the UNM Foundation, a not-for-profit organisation. The Foundation carries out social and philanthropic activities with a focus on community healthcare, education and knowledge enhancement, arts, culture, and wellbeing.

Under the Community Healthcare initiative, "REACH" (Reach Each Child) focuses on child health. It offers free comprehensive healthcare services for children. Paediatric camps have screened over 71,000 children aged six months to six years. "Jatan," a well-equipped paediatric centre, was established in 2017 at four industrial locations in Gujarat (Sugen, Dahej, Balasinor, and Indrad). Over 230,000 OPDs were conducted until December 31, 2019, catering to children up to 18 years old.