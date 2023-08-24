Home / Companies / News / Torrent Pharmaceuticals gets EIR from USFDA for Gujarat's Dahej facility

Torrent Pharmaceuticals gets EIR from USFDA for Gujarat's Dahej facility

The Dahej facility manufactures Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) and formulations for Torrent Pharma's international markets

BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2023 | 12:14 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Drug firm Torrent Pharmaceuticals Limited on Thursday announced that the US drug regulator US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), has issued an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) for the company's manufacturing facility at Dahej, Gujarat.

The inspection has now been successfully closed by the USFDA, said the company.

Based on the March 2019 Inspection outcome, the Dahej facility was placed under "Official Action Indicated (OAI)" by the USFDA. OAI means "objectionable conditions were found and regulatory, administrative sanctions by FDA are indicated" during inspections.

The drug regulator had conducted a re-inspection of the site in May 2023 from May 17 to May 25 and issued Form 483 with two observations, said the company.

Form 483 is issued to a firm's management after an inspection when the investigator has observed any conditions that in its judgement, may constitute violations of the Food Drug and Cosmetic (FD&C) Act and related Acts.

The updated site classification is Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI), which indicates that Torrent will start getting approval for filed Abbreviated New Drug Applications (ANDAs). This will further enhance the company's prospects and foster growth in the US market with its new product offerings, it added.

The Dahej facility manufactures Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) and formulations for Torrent Pharma's international markets.



Also Read

Sun Pharma Q1 net profit drops 2% YoY, Revenue up 11%; US sales at $471 mn

Torrent Pharma reports Q4 net profit of Rs 287 crore, revenue up 16%

Mankind Pharma IPO to open next week: Check price band, GMP, other details

Sun Pharma Q1 profit may be weighed by weak US generic sales and Taro nos

India business to boost pharma, after US sales prove to be a mixed bag

RecycleKaro to invest Rs 100 crore to set up Nickel plant in Maharashtra

TVS unveils premium electric crossover TVS X at Rs 2.5 lakh; targets Gen Zs

Go First lenders approve Rs 100 crore of CIRP cost with 98% vote

SRG Housing Finance plans to surpass Rs 1,000 cr AUM in 3-4 next years

E-commerce firm Meesho aims to digitise 10 mn small businesses by 2027

Topics :Torrent PharmaceuticalsUSFDAUS Food and Drug AdministrationBS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 24 2023 | 12:14 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

E-commerce firm Meesho aims to digitise 10 mn small businesses by 2027

Bharat NCAP: India's own car assessment programme; to commence from oct

Election News

Madhya Pradesh election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan to expand cabinet today

BRS-AIMIM partnership hurting Muslims in Telangana: BJP MP D Arvind

India News

Chandrayaan-3 lands softly on moon's surface, here's how the world reacted

Chandrayaan-3: After landing on Moon, here's what Pragyan rover will do now

Economy News

Rupee appreciates 25 paise to 82.47 against US dollar amid foreign inflows

Diesel exports to Singapore set for highs in Aug, drop for Europe: Trade

Next Story