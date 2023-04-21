Home / Companies / News / Torrent Power forms subsidiary for power generation, transmission biz

The subsidiary, Torrent Urja Pvt 10 (TU10), was registered in Ahmedabad on April 21, 2023, and is yet to commence its business operations, Torrent Power said in a regulatory filing

Torrent Power Ltd has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary for generating and transmission of power.

The subsidiary, Torrent Urja Pvt 10 (TU10), was registered in Ahmedabad on April 21, 2023, and is yet to commence its business operations, Torrent Power said in a regulatory filing.

"TU10 is incorporated with an objective to carry on the business of generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, procurement, sale, trading, import, export or otherwise deal in all forms of electrical power and energy including non-conventional and renewable sources of energy," it said.

