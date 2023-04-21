Home / Companies / News / IIFL Finance fully repays its maiden $400 million bond in April

IIFL Finance fully repays its maiden $400 million bond in April

Fairfax-backed IIFL Finance on Friday said it has fully repaid its maiden USD 400 million bond on maturity this month.

Mumbai
Last Updated : Apr 21 2023 | 5:36 PM IST
The retail focused non-bank had raised the money as part of its medium-term note programme in February 2020.

Kapish Jain, its group chief financial officer, said the company had pre-paid a portion of the bond early last fiscal -- FY23.

Earlier this month, the Canada-based company had secured USD 100 million in long-term funding from Export Development Canada and Deutsche Bank.

IIFL Finance had a loan book of Rs 57,941 crore in December 2022. It offers home loans, gold loans, digital loans and micro finance loans.

First Published: Apr 21 2023 | 5:36 PM IST

