Foreign banks offer Torrent ₹20,000 cr credit line for JB Chemicals buyout

The Ahmedabad-based pharmaceutical firm plans to draw down the facility depending on the subscription to its upcoming open offer, the person said, requesting anonymity

Torrent Pharma
Torrent is acquiring a 46.39 per cent stake in JB Chemicals from KKR & Co. for about ₹11,917 crore, and an additional 2.8 per cent stake from employees for roughly ₹719 crore — both at ₹1,600 per share. Photo: Shutterstock
Dev Chatterjee Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 8:00 PM IST
The Torrent group has secured a credit line of up to ₹20,000 crore from a consortium of international lenders, including HSBC, Standard Chartered Bank, and Barclays, to fund its proposed acquisition of JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd, according to a person familiar with the matter.
 
The Ahmedabad-based pharmaceutical firm plans to draw down the facility depending on the subscription to its upcoming open offer, the person said, requesting anonymity. The interest rate on the credit line has been set at a competitive 8 per cent, the person added.
 
Sudhir Menon, chief financial officer at Torrent Pharmaceuticals, told analysts that the company does not currently plan to raise capital through Qualified Institutional Placements (QIP), although the board had earlier approved such a fund-raising option. “I should be able to repay the debt in 2.5 years, and that is quite comfortable,” Menon said, adding that the company expects the cost of debt to be lower than 8 per cent. 
 
Torrent believes the merged entity will be earnings-per-share (EPS) accretive in FY27–28, the first full year of operations post-merger. It expects to take control only by the end of FY26.
 
Torrent is acquiring a 46.39 per cent stake in JB Chemicals from KKR & Co. for about ₹11,917 crore, and an additional 2.8 per cent stake from employees for roughly ₹719 crore — both at ₹1,600 per share.
 
As per Indian takeover regulations, the transaction triggers a mandatory open offer to acquire up to 26 per cent from public shareholders. Torrent has announced an offer price of ₹1,639.18 a share, implying a potential payout of ₹6,842.8 crore, assuming full acceptance. Shares of JB Chemicals closed 6.64 per cent lower on Monday at ₹1,680 apiece.
 
A banker said that if the market price remains above the open offer price, JB Chemicals shareholders may choose not to tender their shares.
 
Barclays and Standard Chartered declined to comment. An email sent to HSBC remained unanswered.
 
A growing number of Indian companies are tapping foreign banks to fund acquisitions. Earlier, the Adani group had raised funds from overseas lenders for its $10.5 billion acquisition of Holcim’s stake in Ambuja Cements. 
 

Topics :Torrent PharmaceuticalsJB Chemicals & PharmaceuticalsMerger and Acquisition

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 7:58 PM IST

