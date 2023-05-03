'Tough times': Go First staff hopes airline survives, scouts for options



Some Go First pilots have joined airlines in West Asia in recent weeks and others have approached IndiGo, India's largest domestic airline. Calls to IndiGo's human resources and operations department increased after Go First said on Tuesday it will suspend flights for three days starting May 3, sources said. The beleaguered airline's cabin crew is discussing opportunities in Air India, which is hiring staff to fuel its growth. Employees of Go First, which has filed for bankruptcy, hope that the airline will fly out of the crisis with government support but some are already scouting for work.



The airline management wrote an email to address employees' concerns. "We want to reassure you we are doing everything possible to navigate this situation with utmost care and concern for all employees. We understand that this news is likely to be distressing and we remain committed to offer our support to all of you during this difficult time," said Kaushik Khona, Go First’s chief executive officer, in the email. Financial challenges are not new for Go First's employees: they endured several months of leave without pay during the pandemic. Salaries have been delayed in recent months as the airline battled a cash crunch it blamed on half its fleet being grounded. Employees were aware of Go First's troubles, but Tuesday's announcement about insolvency came as a surprise.



"We have always had confidence in this company. The airline has gone through tough times and has survived when others went bust," said a Go First engineer. The company will be in a better position to brief employees about its plan after receiving orders from the National Company Law Tribunal.