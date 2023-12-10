ToysRus expects Indian market to be among the top 5 in next 4-5 years

ToysRus, which started its operations in India this year, expects the Indian market to be among the top five markets in the next four to five years.

“If we look at the Indian economy, it is obviously sort of more dynamic than many other markets. I think that our experience with toys is that globally there are very strong markets and ToysRus as a brand works across all geographies,” Stanley Silverstein, chief commercial officer at WHP Global, told Business Standard in an interview.

The global toy retail chain is owned by WHP Global and, in India, it has partnered with Ace Turtle and Flipkart.

“I believe that the India business will be among the top five markets for ToysRus globally in the next four to five years,” said Nitin Chhabra, chief executive officer of Ace Turtle.

Silverstein also added that the US-based toy retail chain works in every kind of geography, and it is a function of picking the right partner.

“We are very satisfied and happy about our relationship with Ace Turtle and with Flipkart,” he said.

Chhabra also added that due to the new Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) norms, the retailer is now procuring most of its toys from India as high-end toys are also being manufactured in India.

Prior to the BIS norms, India heavily relied on imports from China for these toys.

“The government's Make in India initiative seems to be coming in full swing with people setting up manufacturing facilities, and I think we should get there in the next year or so by having even high-end toys manufactured here,” Chhabra explained.

Currently, ToysRus has two operational stores in the country, with it just opening its second store, which is its flagship store, spread across 12,000 square feet in Mumbai. Over the next three years, Chhabra said that it plans to open another 75 stores of ToysRus across the country.

“We have already signed about 12 more locations to open more stores across the country, and we are aggressively signing more stores,” he added.

Most stores of the toy retail chain store size will be in the range of 8,000-10,000 square feet.

Chhabra added that while the toy sector is seeing a rapid shift from unorganised to organised, the supply of toys continues to remain an issue as it has not kept pace with demand. However, he remains confident that the situation will get resolved over the course of the next 12 months for the entire toy industry in India.