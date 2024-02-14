Adani Green starts generating power at Khavda renewable power plant





"AGEL plans to develop 30 GW renewable energy capacity at this RE park. The planned capacity is expected to be operationalised in the next five years. When completed, the Khavda RE will be the largest renewable energy installation in the world," it said.



The company also said that once the plant is fully operational, it will be able to generate 81 billion units of clean electricity and will be able to power over 16 million households.



It will also lead to the creation of over 15,200 green jobs.



"This milestone is a validation of the Adani Group's commitment and leading role in accelerating India's equitable clean energy transition journey towards its ambitious goals of 500 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030 and carbon neutrality," said Gautam Dani, chairman of the Adani Group in the statement.



Adani also took to social media to make the announcement. In a post on social media platform X, he said, "Delighted to share that @AdaniGreen has ignited the first capacity of the world's largest renewable energy project, activating 551 MW of solar power."



Delighted to share that @AdaniGreen has ignited the first capacity of the world's largest renewable energy project, activating 551 MW of solar power. A testament to our collective dream of sustainability, this milestone in Khavda, Kutch, kickstarts our journey towards a 30 GW… — Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) February 14, 2024

Adani had, in the annual general meeting of 2023, announced that the Adani Group would build the world's largest hybrid renewable energy plant in Khavda.

As of 11:40 am on Wednesday, the shares of the company were trading 1.7 per cent in the green at Rs 1,847,65 apiece on BSE.

