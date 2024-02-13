Home / Companies / News / Trade unions have called for one day strike on February 16, says CIL

Trade unions have called for one day strike on February 16, says CIL

In a regulatory filing, the company said the trade unions have called for the strike but did not disclose the reason for the proposed strike

Coal India Ltd on Tuesday said central trade unions have called for a one-day strike on February 16 at the company and its subsidiaries.

State-owned CIL accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output.

In a regulatory filing, the company said the trade unions have called for the strike but did not disclose the reason for the proposed strike.

"CIL is in receipt of strike notice regarding one day All India Strike in entire CIL / Subsidiaries on 16.02.2024 from CTUs (Central Trade Unions) - HMS / AITUC / INMF (INTUC) / CITU," the filing said.

