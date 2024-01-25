Transform Rural India to list on SSE; Nova Agri IPO subscribed 109 times

The recently launched Social Stock Exchange (SSE) will see its second listing with Transform Rural India Foundation receiving an in-principle nod by National Stock Exchange to get listed.

The funds raised by the foundation will be used for their self-employment and empowerment programmes for over 5,000 rural youths. The SSE enables investors subscribe to zero coupon zero principal (ZCZP) bonds of non-profit organisations (NPOs), which are backed with robust standards of social impact and financial reporting. The foundation said that it will soon ann­ounce the opening date of its ZCZP instrument.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel





Nova Agritech IPO subscribed 109 times

Earlier in December 2023, the SSE saw its first listing when SGBS Unnati Foundation raised over Rs 1.8 crore from four investors.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Nova Agritech garnered nearly 109 times subsc­ription, with total bids for the Rs 144 crore issue exceeding Rs 11,000 crore. The retail portion of the issue garnered 77 times subscription, high-networth individual portion 224 times and institutional inve­stor portion 79 times. Nova Agritech, an agro product company, raised Rs 112 crore in fresh capital through the IPO.

At the top-end of the price band of Rs 41, the firm is valued at Rs 380 crore.

Entero Health, Exicom Tele get nod for IPO



Entero Healthcare Solutions and Exicom Telesystems have obtained the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s nod to launch their initial public offering (IPO). Entero is a leading healthcare products distributors, while Exicom is a EV charging solutions provider. Entero is looking to raise Rs 1,000 crore in fresh capital through the IPO, while Exicom plans to mop up Rs 400 crore. Both IPOs will also have an offer for sale component.