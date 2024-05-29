Trial to triumph: Adani Group firms echo message in latest annual reports

Titled: ‘From Trial to Triumph’, Adani’s speech dwelled on the Hindenburg Research report released in January 2023. He began the address by terming the US-based short-seller’s accusations as “baseless.”
In his common message, Adani also highlighted the group’s renewed focus on liquidity and debt management.
“Amid the challenges, our liquidity became our greatest asset. Augmenting our cash reserves, we raised approximately Rs 40,000 crore more, comfortably covering the next two years of our debt repayment,” he said.
“We safeguarded our portfolio against any volatility by pre-paying Rs 17,500 crore in margin-linked financing,” he explained.
“We dropped our debt to Ebitda ratio to 2.5x in six months from 3.3x at the end of March 2023. It is now at 2.2x. We should keep in mind that five years ago, this ratio stood at 7x,” he added.
Ebitda refers to earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation, and ammortisation.