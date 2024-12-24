Truckmaker Daimler India's TN plant receives IGBC platinum certification

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Daimler India said that the state-of-the-art plant spread across 440 acres has earned this recognition for its excellence in green manufacturing and sustainability

Daimler Truck innovation & development center
The company said that the Oragadam factory serves as a model for sustainable industrial development. | File Photo
Press Trust of India Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2024 | 5:37 PM IST
The manufacturing facility of German truck manufacturer Daimler in Tamil Nadu, has received the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) platinum certification under the latest version 2 standards for sustainability, the company said.

Daimler India, the subsidiary of Daimler AG, said out of the 31 factories, the state-of-the-art plant spread across 440 acres in neighbouring Oragadam has earned this recognition for its excellence in green manufacturing and sustainability.

"The IGBC Platinum Certification is more than just an accolade, it represents DICV's unwavering commitment to sustainability and innovation. This achievement goes beyond setting a benchmark for green manufacturingit underscores our responsibility to make a lasting, positive impact on both the environment and our community," Daimler India Commercial Vehicles Managing Director and CEO Satyakam Arya said, in a company statement on Tuesday.

The Oragadam factory serves as a model for sustainable industrial development, incorporating innovative measures in energy efficiency, water conservation, renewable energy, waste management and biodiversity enhancement. These efforts align with the company's strategic approach to sustainability, guided by the Source, Produce, Use, Regenerate (SPUR), business strategy.

"At our manufacturing facility in Oragadam, we priortise advanced green practices and the well-being of our stakeholders, proving that industrial facilities can not only thrive but also contribute meaningfully to the global sustainability movement. This milestone positions DICV as a leader in sustainable development, and we hope it inspires others in the industry to embrace forward-thinking and responsible sustainability practices," Arya added.

Topics :TruckmakersTruck makersAuto industry

