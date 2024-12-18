myTVS enters B2B qcom for automotive parts; promises 2 hour delivery

In a pioneering move, myTVS, India’s largest digital platform for the automotive aftermarket, on Wednesday announced entering quick commerce for distributing automotive parts and lubricants — myTVS Hypermart being the brand name — for passenger and commercial vehicles.

Deliveries, to retailers and other business partners, will be in one-two hours of getting orders.

“This model marks a milestone as we roll it out in a phased manner,” said G Srinivasa Raghavan, managing director, myTVS.

Aiming to expand supply-chain partnerships with parts-retail networks, the platform, which connects manufacturers, retailers, and garages, has streamlined operations for 22,000 retailers and 30,000 garages nationwide.

myTVS, which rang up revenues of Rs 1,900 crore in FY24 and services about 4 per cent of the country’s vehicle-park, is aiming to expand the coverage to 10-12 per cent in two years.

It is targeting a compound annual growth rate of 30-35 per cent.

myTVS aims to tackle the fragmented nature of the automotive aftermarket, which has been a hurdle for both retailers and customers, by improving not only efficiency and delivery time but also combating the issue of spurious parts. This will be done through standardised nomenclature and a centralised supply chain.

In the pilot phase, the model demonstrated profitability per store within three months and superior returns for partner retailers. One retailer, for example, reduced inventories worth Rs 3.2 crore to nearly zero, freeing up Rs 2.5 crore in cash flow within four months.

With a catalogue of over 12 million parts, myTVS will initially establish 50 dark stores, branded “myTVS Hypermart”, by March next year in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Maharashtra, and Gujarat.

Over the next three years, the company will add 200 stores across India.

With plans to grow its dark-store network to over 250 in three years, the platform is positioned to drive a 30 per cent reduction in supply-chain costs.

Retailers can now access the myTVS digital catalogue and meet orders.

The company has said the increase in logistics cost due to this delivery model will be minimal because last-mile deliveries will be managed by an electric-vehicle fleet. However, the company did not state the amount of increase.

As part of its broader vision, myTVS plans to expand its digital ecosystem. With over 1,000 service centres, the platform collaborates with 25 vehicle manufacturers, 100 parts manufacturers, and 20 insurance companies.

Traditionally, quick commerce has been a “business to customer” phenomenon.

MyTVS’s supply chain operates under a “supply chain as a pipe” model. This approach introduces a consignment inventory system at partner stores, allowing them to eliminate inventory holdings while expanding their product portfolios.