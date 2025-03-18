TVS Group's Venu Srinivasan family advances leadership succession plan

On Tuesday, the Venu Srinivasan family of the TVS Group witnessed Lakshmi Venu taking charge as the vice president of TAFE (Tractors and Farm Equipment), one of the largest tractor manufacturers in the world. According to sources, this is part of an ongoing restructuring among family members, ensuring a clear succession plan.

In March 2024, Venu Srinivasan had announced that his family members—wife Mallika Srinivasan, son Sudarshan Venu, and daughter Lakshmi—had executed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to avoid competition among themselves.

Further to this MoU, it is now evident that a clear separation of ownership and management of businesses is taking place between the children of Srinivasan and Mallika. Sudarshan will continue to lead TVS Holdings and its subsidiary companies—TVS Motor, TVS Credit Services, Home Credit India, and TVS Emerald. Lakshmi will succeed Mallika Srinivasan at TAFE and lead Sundaram Clayton Ltd.

Under the MoU, Sudarshan had agreed that he and persons controlled by him shall not use certain trademarks (including TVS) in relation to certain businesses, including the design, manufacturing, and supply of aluminium and magnesium die castings/machined castings for original equipment manufacturers and the after-market. Further, he also agreed not to compete for a defined period, including in the business of agricultural machinery such as tractors and self-propelled farm equipment, said sources. Meanwhile, Mallika and Lakshmi have agreed that they and the people controlled by them will not use certain trademarks (including TVS) in relation to certain businesses, including two-wheeler and three-wheeler vehicles, financial services, and real estate. They have also agreed not to engage in certain businesses, including two-wheeler and three-wheeler vehicles, parts, and/or accessories for any such vehicles, for a defined period.