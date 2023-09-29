TVS Logistics Parks sells 4.5% stake to Dutch firm for Rs 51 crore

TVS Industrial & Logistics Parks (TVS ILP) on Friday sold 4.5 per cent stake for Rs 51 crore to London-based Lingotto Investment Management, owned by Dutch group Exor.
As per the deal, which involves picking up a large minority stake later, the Chennai-based logistics player has an enterprise value of Rs 2,800 crore
