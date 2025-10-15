TVS debuts in adventure touring with new Apache RTX priced at ₹1.99 lakh

TVS Motor Company, a global two- and three-wheeler manufacturer, on Wednesday announced its entry into the adventure motorcycling segment with the launch of the TVS Apache RTX, priced at an introductory ₹1,99,000 (ex-showroom).

The Apache RTX is the first product built on the company’s Next-Gen TVS RT-XD4 engine platform, which has been designed, developed, and engineered entirely in-house. TVS said the model will also target export markets as part of its global strategy.

Drawing on decades of racing experience and the legacy of the Apache brand, trusted by over six million riders worldwide, the RTX extends the brand’s racing DNA into the world of adventure rally touring. TVS described the motorcycle as blending “race-honed performance with long-touring comfort”, redefining the modern adventure riding experience.

“At TVS Motor Company, we are constantly understanding evolving customer needs — not just to participate in them, but to redefine. We are frontrunners in many industry-first innovations. Our endeavour is to bring aspiration within reach and inspire new riders. TVS Apache has done this for two decades by redefining performance motorcycling. We expect the TVS Apache RTX to continue this winning streak and bring renewed energy to the adventure rally tourer segment,” said Gaurav Gupta, President – Two-Wheeler, India Business, TVS Motor Company. The TVS Apache RTX has been designed for adventure seekers and rally-touring enthusiasts, combining performance, refinement, and precision engineering. The company said it brings together track-inspired performance and exploration-focused design to create “a new benchmark for adventure tourers.”

“TVS Apache has continually pushed the envelope in design, technology, and performance — powered by the trust and passion of over six million riders across the world. With the all-new Apache RTX, we are proud to introduce a motorcycle that takes this legacy into adventure touring. Crafted with our signature racing DNA and engineered for exploration, it embodies the fearless spirit of the Apache brand,” said Vimal Sumbly, Head – Premium Business, TVS Motor Company. Engine and performance The Apache RTX is powered by a 299.1 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, four-stroke DOHC engine that produces 36 PS at 9,000 rpm and 28.5 Nm of torque at 7,000 rpm. It is paired with a six-speed manual transmission and features fuel injection, assist and slipper clutch, and a steel trellis frame for improved stability and handling.