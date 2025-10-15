Gautam Adani unveils 'Two-Track Organisation' for AI-driven transformation

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani said the conglomerate’s net debt-to-EBITDA ratio stands at 2.6x, underscoring its conservative financial posture even as it embarks on a $100 billion, five-year capital expenditure plan. The strong leverage position, he said, gives the Group “the flexibility to pursue high-growth opportunities without compromising balance-sheet integrity.”

Speaking at the Second Shantilal Adani Lecture Series yesterday, Adani emphasised that “ambition without financial discipline is just theory.” He credited the Group’s prudent capital management and rising operational efficiency for building a financial foundation capable of supporting large-scale investments without dependence on external markets.

“Our growth is not dependent on external sentiment but powered by our own engines,” Adani told an audience of senior finance leaders. “Debt-to-EBITDA may be a number to the market, but for us, it is a symbol of prudence — the quiet strength behind every bold move.”

Adani said the Group’s Return on Assets (RoA) reached 16.5 per cent in FY25, among the best in the global infrastructure sector, reflecting profitable growth and disciplined capital deployment. He added that the Group now generates sufficient internal cash flows to self-fund a substantial portion of its investment pipeline, reinforcing its balance-sheet strength. Adani’s new operating model: The ‘Two-Track Organisation’ In his address, Adani unveiled a new structural model — the Two-Track Organisation — which he described as “a reimagining of our operating DNA.” The model combines the speed and precision of artificial intelligence with the judgment and ethics of human decision-making.

The first, called the Agentic Track, focuses on artificial intelligence, advanced analytics, and digital twins to optimise working capital and forecast cost deviations before they occur. “It will redefine our productivity curve, allowing finance to move from transaction execution to strategic orchestration,” Adani said. The second, the Human Track, centres on creativity, judgment, and ethical decision-making. “As powerful as machines are, they remain tools without a soul,” he said, adding that the human element provides the conscience and wisdom to guide machine-driven precision. Adani said integrating both tracks will unlock exponential value creation across the Group. “The Agentic Track will scale our capacity, and the Human Track will preserve our judgment. Together, they will make us faster, smarter, and wiser.”