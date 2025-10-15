Home / Companies / News / PhysicsWallah partners with IDP to offer IELTS preparation tools, resources

PhysicsWallah partners with IDP to offer IELTS preparation tools, resources

Under the partnership, IDP will offer test prep tools, discounted resources, and dedicated IELTS Corners at PhysicsWallah campuses to support global education goals.

PhysicsWallah, PW, edtech
The initiative is expected to strengthen PhysicsWallah’s study-abroad education vertical and make international test preparation more accessible to students across India, particularly those from smaller cities. | Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 6:30 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Education technology firm PhysicsWallah (PW) on Wednesday announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with IDP Education India, the co-owner of the International English Language Testing System (IELTS), to expand global learning opportunities for its students.
 
Under this collaboration, PW students will gain access to the IELTS curriculum along with a range of support mechanisms, including awareness sessions, seminars, boot camps, and expert-led masterclasses. The partnership aims to equip learners with globally recognised English proficiency skills and help them prepare for overseas education.
 
IDP Education — the exclusive provider of IELTS testing in India — will offer free IELTS test preparation tools, discounted learning resources through its partners, and will also establish dedicated IELTS Corners at PhysicsWallah campuses to enhance students’ access to preparation materials.
 
“Our thought has always been student-first, and all our efforts are aimed towards their betterment and success. Our partnership with IDP is an effort to make available the right guidance and tools to help students get closer to their dreams,” said Atul Kumar, Chief Executive Officer of the online division of PhysicsWallah.
 
The initiative is expected to strengthen PhysicsWallah’s study-abroad education vertical and make international test preparation more accessible to students across India, particularly those from smaller cities.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Swiggy introduces 'No Added Sugar' food category across 10 cities

Axis Bank Q2 profit falls 26% on RBI-advised one-time provisioning

Gautam Adani unveils 'Two-Track Organisation' for AI-driven transformation

Chalet Hotel launches premium lifestyle brand Athiva, eyes rapid expansion

Tarun Garg to take over as Hyundai India's MD & CEO from January 1

Topics :EdTechIndian students abroad

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 6:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story