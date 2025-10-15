PhysicsWallah partners with IDP to offer IELTS preparation tools, resources

Education technology firm PhysicsWallah (PW) on Wednesday announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with IDP Education India, the co-owner of the International English Language Testing System (IELTS), to expand global learning opportunities for its students.

Under this collaboration, PW students will gain access to the IELTS curriculum along with a range of support mechanisms, including awareness sessions, seminars, boot camps, and expert-led masterclasses. The partnership aims to equip learners with globally recognised English proficiency skills and help them prepare for overseas education.

IDP Education — the exclusive provider of IELTS testing in India — will offer free IELTS test preparation tools, discounted learning resources through its partners, and will also establish dedicated IELTS Corners at PhysicsWallah campuses to enhance students’ access to preparation materials.