Chalet Hotel launches premium lifestyle brand Athiva, eyes rapid expansion

The premium lifestyle brand ATHIVA will start with six hotels and 900 keys, as Chalet Hotels aims to double capacity and expand into Goa and Thiruvananthapuram

The company further plans three greenfield projects: two seafront properties in Goa (as Athiva Resort and Spa) and one convention centre in Thiruvananthapuram
Roshni Shekhar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 1:15 PM IST
Amid fast growth in India’s hospitality industry, hotel asset management company Chalet Hotels has launched its own premium lifestyle brand, ATHIVA Hotels and Resorts, comprising six hotels and over 900 keys, with plans to double capacity within three years.
 
Chalet Hotels to consolidate properties under ATHIVA brand
 
Chalet Hotels currently operates 11 hotels and resorts with 3,351 keys. Of these, three properties were being run under different brands. Sanjay Sethi, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Chalet Hotels, said the company would now bring these hotels under a single identity.
 
“The new brand is designed with a millennial and Gen Z mindset, focused on wellness and sustainability,” Sethi noted.
 
Rebranding and new projects under the ATHIVA portfolio
 
As part of the rebranding, The Dukes Retreat in Khandala will become ATHIVA Resort and Spa, Khandala, from October 16.
 
In addition, a fully renovated business hotel in Navi Mumbai — The Resort at Aksa Beach, a K Raheja Corp Group property — will also come under the ATHIVA brand.
 
The company further plans three greenfield projects: two seafront properties in Goa (as Athiva Resort and Spa) and one convention centre in Thiruvananthapuram.
 
India’s branded hotel supply remains low 
 
“In this environment, India’s number of branded rooms is still very low. We have less than two lakh rooms in the country, while Dubai alone has 1.5 lakh. So clearly, India is underserved as a market, and we think there is a big gap and an opportunity,” said Sethi.
 
Growth plans and possible acquisitions ahead
 
Chalet Hotels is also exploring potential acquisitions to expand the ATHIVA brand. “We will look for more opportunities where we can contribute more materially to our balance sheet,” Sethi said.
 
“Today, we have around 3,300 rooms. Revenue is about Rs 1,700 crore, and we are growing at a healthy 25 per cent year-on-year. Some of this growth will come through our own brand,” he added.
 
According to Sethi, ATHIVA Hotels and Resorts has the potential to contribute significantly to the company’s financial performance in the coming years.
 
Focus on scale, quality, and upper-upscale positioning
 
While the investment details for the new brand were not disclosed, Sethi emphasised that the company remains focused on large-scale developments.
 
“We will not be opening hotels just to plant our flags in multiple places. We like hotels on a scale, which have to be bigger. The positioning has to be upper upscale,” he said.
 

Topics :Chalet Hotelshotels in IndiaResorts in IndiaHospitality industryHospitality sector

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 1:15 PM IST

