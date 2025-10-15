Home / Companies / News / Swiggy introduces 'No Added Sugar' food category across 10 cities

A Swiggy delivery worker in Mumbai
With the new launch, Swiggy aims to expand its “better-for-you” food portfolio, aligning with rising demand for functional and healthy meal options in India’s growing food delivery market. | Image: Bloomberg
Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 6:06 PM IST
Online food delivery platform Swiggy on Wednesday launched a ‘No Added Sugar’ category for its restaurant listings, catering to India’s growing segment of health-conscious consumers. The move follows rival Zomato’s recent introduction of a ‘Healthy Mode’ feature, which allows users to select meals based on nutritional values.
 
Under the new category, users can choose from over 150,000 food items offered by more than 50,000 restaurants. The feature is now live in 10 cities, including Bengaluru, Delhi NCR, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Pune, with more cities to follow in the coming weeks.
 
Focus on natural and sugar-free options
 
The ‘No Added Sugar’ menu features two sub-categories — Naturally Sweetened and Not Sweetened.
 
The Naturally Sweetened section includes items prepared using natural ingredients such as dates, whole fruits, and purees.
 
The Not Sweetened sub-category lists sugar-free beverages and desserts, including tea, coffee, and juices.
 
Consumers can browse no-added-sugar versions of ice creams, cakes, pastries, Indian sweets, and beverages, offering a wider variety of mindful choices without compromising on taste.
 
Expanding health-focused offerings
 
Earlier in July, Swiggy had launched a ‘High-Protein’ category, followed by ‘DeskEats’, a curated collection of meal options aimed at working professionals seeking healthy office meals.
 
Commenting on the launch, Deepak Maloo, Vice-President – Food Strategy, Customer Experience, and New Initiatives at Swiggy, said:
 
“We believe mindful eating shouldn’t mean missing out. That’s why we launched the ‘No Added Sugar’ category, packed with delicious food and beverage items made only with natural or approved low-calorie sweeteners.”
 
With the new launch, Swiggy aims to expand its “better-for-you” food portfolio, aligning with rising demand for functional and healthy meal options in India’s growing food delivery market.

Topics :SwiggyIndia ecommerce marketIndian ecommerce

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 5:58 PM IST

