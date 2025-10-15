Swiggy introduces 'No Added Sugar' food category across 10 cities

Under the new category, users can choose from over 150,000 food items offered by more than 50,000 restaurants. The feature is now live in 10 cities, including Bengaluru, Delhi NCR, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Pune, with more cities to follow in the coming weeks.

Focus on natural and sugar-free options

The ‘No Added Sugar’ menu features two sub-categories — Naturally Sweetened and Not Sweetened.

The Naturally Sweetened section includes items prepared using natural ingredients such as dates, whole fruits, and purees.

The Not Sweetened sub-category lists sugar-free beverages and desserts, including tea, coffee, and juices.

Consumers can browse no-added-sugar versions of ice creams, cakes, pastries, Indian sweets, and beverages, offering a wider variety of mindful choices without compromising on taste.

Expanding health-focused offerings

Earlier in July, Swiggy had launched a ‘High-Protein’ category, followed by ‘DeskEats’, a curated collection of meal options aimed at working professionals seeking healthy office meals.