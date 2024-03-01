Home / Companies / News / TVS Motor Company sales increase by 33% to 368,424 units in February

TVS Motor Company sales increase by 33% to 368,424 units in February

Total two-wheeler sales registered a growth of 34 per cent to 3,57,810 units last month from 2,67,026 units in February last year, the company said in a statement

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Mar 01 2024 | 5:28 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

TVS Motor Company on Friday said its wholesales rose 33 per cent year-on-year to 3,68,424 units in February.

The company had dispatched 2,76,150 units in February 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Total two-wheeler sales registered a growth of 34 per cent to 3,57,810 units last month from 2,67,026 units in February last year, the company said in a statement.

Domestic two-wheeler dispatches to dealers registered growth of 21 per cent at 2,67,502 units as compared with 2,21,402 units in the same period last year.

The company said its electric vehicle sales stood at 17,959 units last month, an increase of 16 per cent, as compared with 15,522 units in February 2023.

Also Read

TVS Motor announces India's first racing tournament for electric 2-wheelers

TVS Motor launches new variant TVS Apache RTR 160 4V at Rs 1.34 lakh

Two-wheeler wholesales inch closer to pre-pandemic volumes in Oct: Report

TVS Supply Chain Solutions posts loss of Rs 22 cr in Q2; revenue down 16%

2-wheeler shares rally; Hero MotoCorp surges 6%, TVS m-cap nears Rs 1 trn

Paytm discontinues inter-company ties with payments bank amid RBI scrutiny

Coal India output rises 11% to 685 mn tonnes during Apr-Feb FY24

Maruti Suzuki's total sales rise 15% to 197,471 units in February

Google warns 10 Indian apps of delisting for 'not following' billing policy

IAMAI advises Google not to delist any apps from its Play Store in India

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :TVS Motor CompanyTVS Motor salesTwo-wheelersElectric Vehicles

First Published: Mar 01 2024 | 5:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story