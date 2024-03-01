Google warns 10 Indian apps of delisting for 'not following' billing policy

Technology giant Google said on Friday it may remove 10 Indian developers from its Play Store applications for not following its billing policy while receiving “immense value”.

"Enforcement of our policy, when necessary, can include removal of non-compliant apps from Google Play," said the company. There are more than 200,000 Indian developers on Google Play.

"For an extended period, 10 companies, including many well-established ones, have chosen not to pay for the immense value they receive on Google Play by securing interim protections from court, and these developers comply with payment policies of other app stores," said the company in a blog post.

It said the developers had more than three years to prepare for its user choice billing (UCB) policy, including three weeks after a recent Supreme Court order. “Allowing this small group of developers to get differential treatment from the vast majority of developers who are paying their fair share creates an uneven playing field across the ecosystem and puts all other apps and games at a competitive disadvantage,” said Google.

The Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI), an industry group for technology and telecom companies, urged Google not to take action against the ten developers.

“The IAMAI is able to confirm that at least four of its members have received notices from Google. The affected members of the IAMAI are of the view that a substantive hearing of the case is pending before the Supreme Court of India, and Google should not take any coercive action during the pendency of the case,” it said in a statement.

Google’s post said that just 3 per cent of developers in India sell digital goods or services and they need to pay a service fee. A majority of these developers pays 15 per cent or less as fees for using Play – the lowest of any major global app store.

Apps that are removed can join Play Store again by electing any one of the multiple billing options as part of Google's payments policy, including consumption-only basis without paying a service fee or implementing an alternate billing system, according to the company.

The Supreme Court in February agreed to hear pleas by a group of Indian startups challenging UCB policy but refused to pass an interim order, allowing Google to delist apps that are not in agreement with its billing policy.