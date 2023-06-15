Home / Companies / News / TVS Motor Company sells entire 43.54% stake in Emerald Haven Realty

TVS Motor Company sells entire 43.54% stake in Emerald Haven Realty

Indian Navy partners with TVS Motor Company as part of its 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations

BS Web Team
TVS Motor Company sells entire 43.54% stake in Emerald Haven Realty

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2023 | 6:17 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

TVS Motor Company Ltd, on Thursday, sold its entire holding constituting 43.54% stake in Emerald Haven Realty Limited.
In a regulatory filing, the company said, “TVS Motor Company has sold its entire holding of 11,12,19,512 equity shares constituting 43.54% in Emerald Haven Realty Limited, an associate company on 14th June 2023.

Shares of TVS Motor Company Ltd, on Thursday, fell marginally at Rs 1,333.20 on BSE.

Indian Navy partners with TVS Motor Company
The Indian Navy, in continuation with celebrating its ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ has partnered with TVS Motor Company, a reputed manufacturer of two and three-wheelers, to embark on a motorcycle expedition in Ladakh, the land of high passes.

This 28 days long expedition atop TVS Apache motorcycles, commemorating the 75th year of independence as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Celebrations, was flagged off from New Delhi today, the company said in a statement.
This expedition of the Indian Navy’s Motor Bike team, ‘The Sea Riders’, was flagged off by Vice Admiral SJ Singh, Vice Chief of Naval Staff along with Vimal Sumbly, Head Business – Premium, TVS Motor Company, from the National War Memorial in New Delhi.

Through the journey, over 34 officers would ride the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V and TVS Apache RR 310 motorcycles, passing through Chandigarh, Jammu, Srinagar, Kargil & Nubra, before reaching Leh. The ride is aimed at culminating at the National War Memorial on July 12, 2023 after covering a total distance of about 5,600 kms.
“We are extremely proud and humbled to be associating with the Indian Navy as part of their ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations,” said Vimal Sumbly, Head Business – Premium, TVS Motor Company.

“TVS Motor has always strived to push the boundaries of innovation and adventure, and this collaboration with the esteemed Indian Navy aligns with our vision. This collaboration symbolises our commitment to excellence, as we partner with the esteemed Indian Navy to embark on this thrilling journey that showcases the prowess of the TVS Apache motorcycles in diverse and challenging terrains,” he added. 

Also Read

TVS Motor vrooms 5%, hits 52-week high on better-than-expected Q4 result

TVS Emerald, HDFC Capital to create Rs 1000 cr platform for real estate

TVS Emerald, Columbia Pacific to set up senior living project in Chennai

Thyssenkruppe partners MDL for potential Indian Navy submarine order

TVS Credit Services Q4 profit rises 76% at Rs 111 cr as disbursement grow

HCLTech, Microsoft expand partnership for adoption of generative AI

Supertech to raise Rs 1,600 cr by to complete 18 housing projects: Chairman

Reliance in talks with lenders for $2 billion loan to fuel expansion

Godrej Properties to buy land for a luxury residential project in Kolkata

Indian firms spent Rs 370 cr avg on public cloud in last 12 months: Report

Topics :Indian NavyTVS Motor CompanyTVS Motor

First Published: Jun 15 2023 | 6:17 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story