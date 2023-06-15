TVS Motor Company sells entire 43.54% stake in Emerald Haven Realty



In a regulatory filing, the company said, “TVS Motor Company has sold its entire holding of 11,12,19,512 equity shares constituting 43.54% in Emerald Haven Realty Limited, an associate company on 14th June 2023. TVS Motor Company Ltd, on Thursday, sold its entire holding constituting 43.54% stake in Emerald Haven Realty Limited.





The Indian Navy, in continuation with celebrating its ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ has partnered with TVS Motor Company, a reputed manufacturer of two and three-wheelers, to embark on a motorcycle expedition in Ladakh, the land of high passes. Shares of TVS Motor Company Ltd, on Thursday, fell marginally at Rs 1,333.20 on BSE.



This expedition of the Indian Navy’s Motor Bike team, ‘The Sea Riders’, was flagged off by Vice Admiral SJ Singh, Vice Chief of Naval Staff along with Vimal Sumbly, Head Business – Premium, TVS Motor Company, from the National War Memorial in New Delhi. This 28 days long expedition atop TVS Apache motorcycles, commemorating the 75th year of independence as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Celebrations, was flagged off from New Delhi today, the company said in a statement.



“We are extremely proud and humbled to be associating with the Indian Navy as part of their ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations,” said Vimal Sumbly, Head Business – Premium, TVS Motor Company. Through the journey, over 34 officers would ride the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V and TVS Apache RR 310 motorcycles, passing through Chandigarh, Jammu, Srinagar, Kargil & Nubra, before reaching Leh. The ride is aimed at culminating at the National War Memorial on July 12, 2023 after covering a total distance of about 5,600 kms.

“TVS Motor has always strived to push the boundaries of innovation and adventure, and this collaboration with the esteemed Indian Navy aligns with our vision. This collaboration symbolises our commitment to excellence, as we partner with the esteemed Indian Navy to embark on this thrilling journey that showcases the prowess of the TVS Apache motorcycles in diverse and challenging terrains,” he added.