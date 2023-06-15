Godrej Properties to buy land for a luxury residential project in Kolkata



The company has been declared as the highest bidder in an e-auction, it said, but did not disclose the bidding amount. Real estate developers Godrej Properties Ltd, on Thursday, announced that it will acquire a 7.44-acre land parcel at New Alipore, a premium residential locality in Kolkata from West Bengal Housing Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd.



“We are happy to acquire this land parcel in one of the premium locations in Kolkata. The demand for luxury realty has been strong over the past few years,” said Gaurav Pandey, MD & CEO, Godrej Properties. In a regulatory filing, the company said, “The project will have a developable potential of approximately 9.8 lakh square feet with an estimated revenue potential of nearly Rs 1,200 crore.”



New Alipore has an established physical and social infrastructure. The location offers excellent connectivity to all major social and commercial hubs of Kolkata city. “This will be our second luxury development in the city, and we aim to build an outstanding residential community that creates long-term value for its residents,” he added.