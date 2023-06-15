Home / Companies / News / Indian firms spent Rs 370 cr avg on public cloud in last 12 months: Report

Indian firms spent Rs 370 cr avg on public cloud in last 12 months: Report

As cloud-native environments scale, enterprises are looking to base their cloud strategies on cloud-native technologies rather than viewing them as separate plans

IANS New Delhi
Indian firms spent Rs 370 cr avg on public cloud in last 12 months: Report

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2023 | 3:10 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Senior cloud decision-makers at Indian enterprises adopting public cloud reported spending an average of Rs 370 crore on public cloud in the last 12 months, a new report said on Thursday.

According to Forrester's 'The State Of Cloud In India, 2023' report, about 73 per cent of Indian enterprise cloud decision-makers use at least two cloud deployment models, and 85 per cent use two or more vendors when using public cloud.

As cloud-native environments scale, enterprises are looking to base their cloud strategies on cloud-native technologies rather than viewing them as separate plans. They want to achieve cloud efficiencies, greater scale, and unique innovation, the report said.

About 75 per cent of Indian enterprise cloud decision-makers said their company is using containers on bare metal infrastructure on-premises or in the public cloud, while 78 per cent use a container service in the public cloud.

Moreover, the report stated that several key Indian cloud developments are likely to impact cloud adoption, such as the government's plan to enhance data laws, new policies to facilitate cloud adoption, expansion of India's cloud data centre footprint, and the early development of industry clouds.

Indian enterprise cloud decision-makers whose firms are moving to a cloud computing infrastructure said that, on average, they have migrated 40 per cent of their total application portfolio to the cloud and plan to have migrated 57 per cent there by 2024.

--IANS

shs/svn/

Also Read

Dell unveils PowerEdge servers in India to boost digital transformation

AWS, Microsoft, Google capture 64% Cloud services market share globally

Budget 2023 to increase capex for infra projects for growth: Experts

AWS to invest Rs 1.05 trillion to boost cloud infrastructure in India

Odisha CM visits Nippon plant in Japan, discuses green tech for projects

Titagarh Rail Systems-Bhel consortium bags contract from Indian Railways

Hindustan Power Exchange crosses 5 bn units trade in 11 months of launch

Videotex aims for Rs 500 cr in revenue by March 2024; to expand production

Corporate affairs ministry orders investigation into Hero MotoCorp

Ashok Leyland, Aidrivers to make autonomous truck model for port operations

Topics :Indian firmsCloud servicesTechnology

First Published: Jun 15 2023 | 4:16 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story