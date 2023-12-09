Home / Companies / News / TVS Motor donates Rs 3 crore for cyclone relief work in Tamil Nadu

TVS Motor donates Rs 3 crore for cyclone relief work in Tamil Nadu

The money will be used to provide necessary flood relief and support for the communities that have been badly affected by the cyclone, the company said in a statement

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2023 | 12:53 PM IST
TVS Motor Company on Saturday said it has donated Rs 3 crore to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to aid relief work in the wake of flooding and damage caused by cyclone Michaung in Tamil Nadu.

The money will be used to provide necessary flood relief and support for the communities that have been badly affected by the cyclone, the company said in a statement.

"The floods have unleashed severe hardship on the community, and we would like to do our part to support the community," TVS Motor Co Managing Director Sudarshan Venu said.

The company said it will also offer additional service support for its customers in the flood-hit districts of Tamil Nadu.

