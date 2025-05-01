TVS Motor reports 16% sales growth in April, two-wheelers see 15% rise

TVS Motor Company on Thursday said its overall sales rose 16 per cent year-on-year to 4,43,896 units in April.
The company sold 3,83,615 units in April 2024.
Total two-wheelers registered a growth of 15 per cent in sales increasing from 3,74,592 units in April 2024 to 4,30,330 units in April 2025, the company said in a statement.
Domestic two-wheeler sales increased 7 per cent year-on-year to 3,23,647 units last month as compared with 3,01,449 units in year-ago period.
TVS said its total exports rose 45 per cent year-on-year to 1,16,880 units last month as against 80,508 units in April last year.
