Tata Motors sales down 6% at 72,753 units, Kia India sees 18% rise in April

Tata Motors' sale of PVs, including EVs, in the domestic market were down 6 per cent at 45,199 units against 47,883 units in the corresponding month last year

Kia sold 8,068 units of Sonet followed by 6,135 units of mid sized SUV Seltos last month | Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 01 2025 | 2:07 PM IST

Tata Motors Ltd on Thursday reported a 6.1 per cent decline in overall sales to 72,753 units in April 2025.

The company posted the total sales at 77,521 units during April 2024.

Total domestic sales were down 7 per cent to 70,963 units last month as compared to 76,399 units in April 2024, Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing.

Total passenger vehicle (PV) sales, including EVs, were down 5 per cent at 45,532 units over 47,983 units in the year-ago period, it added.

Sales of PVs, including EVs, in the domestic market were down 6 per cent at 45,199 units against 47,883 units in the corresponding month last year.

 

The company said its total commercial vehicle (CV) sales last month were at 27,221 units from 29,538 units in April 2024, down 8 per cent.

Kia India sales up

Kia India on Thursday said its domestic sales increased 18 per cent year-on-year to 23,623 units in April.

The company dispatched 19,968 units to dealers in April 2024.

It sold 8,068 units of Sonet followed by 6,135 units of mid sized SUV Seltos last month, the company said.

Besides, Carens sales stood at 5,259 units, while the newly launched Syros added 4,000 units to the total, Kia India said in a statement.

The premium MPV Carnival Limousine contributed 161 units to the monthly figures, it added.

"As we look ahead, our unwavering focus remains on delivering progressive, customer-centric mobility solutions that resonate with evolving aspirations," Kia India Senior VP and Head of Sales and Marketing Hardeep Singh Brar said.

The company said it is all set to unveil its new offering, Clavis, on May 8.

The innovative product is poised to set new standards in the segment, specifically designed to meet the diverse needs of customers, the automaker said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 01 2025 | 2:06 PM IST

