Singapore's sovereign fund scouts for buyers for Greenko Energy stake

GIC, the sovereign fund of the government of Singapore, is scouting for buyers for its 58 per cent stake in renewable power firm Greenko Energy and has approached several players, including the JSW Group, to sell the holding at a valuation of $4.2 billion, according to bankers. However, the transaction has been delayed due to volatile stock markets and the subdued valuation of renewable energy projects.

Greenko Energy is one of India's leading renewable energy companies, with a net installed capacity of 11 GW across 20 states, according to information posted on its website.

When contacted, GIC declined to comment.

A source in the JSW Group said the company is currently occupied with the acquisition of KSK Energy for ₹16,000 crore, O2 Power for ₹12,468 crore, and the development of a greenfield 1,600 MW power plant in Salboni, West Bengal. As a result, it is not considering any new asset acquisitions at this time.

The stake was put on the block in October last year by GIC at a reported valuation of $5 billion, but bidders have not shown much interest in the asset due to weak market sentiment. One rival said the bankers had approached them for a sale, but the valuation was considered too high, especially given the declining stock markets since September last year.

In January this year, ORIX Corporation of Japan sold its 20 per cent stake in Greenko Energy Holdings to the founders-owned AM Green Power B.V. for $1.46 billion. Besides ORIX and GIC, other shareholders of Greenko Energy include Abu Dhabi’s ADIA, which holds 14.5 per cent, and the company's founders, who own the remainder.

Who owns Greenko Energy? GIC Singapore 58% ADIA 14.5% Founders 27.5% GIC is one of the largest investors in India, with exposure in financial services alone amounting to $20 billion. In addition, GIC has been active in real estate, infrastructure, consumer goods, telecom, technology and healthcare. Having first invested in India over 30 years ago, the fund has doubled its exposure to the country in the past five years.

