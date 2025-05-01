Adani Ports Q4 results: PAT jumps 48% to ₹3,014 cr, dividend announced

The revenue from operations rose 23 percent to ₹8,488 crore in the March quarter of FY25, against ₹6,897 crore recorded in the March quarter. The company has also announced a dividend of Rs 7 per equity share to shareholders.

Growth in cargo volumes rose during a seasonally strong quarter for construction activity. Adani Ports' cargo volumes grew 8 per cent to 118 million metric tonnes in the reported quarter. "We have outperformed guidance across all metrics, expanded our footprint across India and globally, and transformed our logistics and marine verticals into engines of future growth. From Mundra crossing 200 mmt to Vizhinjam rapidly achieving 100,000 TEUs to the strategic acquisitions of NQXT and Astro Offshore—every milestone reflects our long-term vision to become the world’s largest ports and logistics platform,” said Ashwani Gupta, whole-time director and chief executive officer, APSEZ.

Adani Ports benefitted from steady cargo movement across Indian borders, especially during the fourth quarter, which typically sees increased construction activity due to favourable weather. Adani Ports' cargo volumes rose 8 per cent to 118 million metric tonnes in the reported quarter.The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation rose 23.8 per cent to ₹5,006 crore, while the same was ₹4,044 crore in the year-ago period.Total expenses rose to ₹5,382.13 crore from ₹4,450.52 crore.