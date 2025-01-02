TVS Motor reports 7% increase in total sales at 321,687 units in Dec 2024

TVS Motor Company on Thursday reported a 7 per cent increase in total sales at 321,687 units in December as compared to 301,898 units in the same month a year ago.
Total two-wheeler sales were up 8 per cent at 312,002 units last month as against 290,064 units in December 2023, the company said in a statement.
Domestic two-wheeler sales were up marginally at 215,075 units in December 2024, from 214,988 units in the year-ago month.
The company said its electric vehicle sales rose 79 per cent last month at 20,171 units as compared to 11,288 units in December 2023.
Three-wheeler sales were lower at 9,685 units last month as against 11,834 units in December 2023.
Exports registered a 22 per cent increase at 1,04,393 units last month, from 85,391 units in December 2023, the company said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)