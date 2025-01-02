Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / TVS Motor reports 7% increase in total sales at 321,687 units in Dec 2024

TVS Motor reports 7% increase in total sales at 321,687 units in Dec 2024

Domestic two-wheeler sales were up marginally at 215,075 units in December 2024

TVS Motor company
The company said its electric vehicle sales rose 79 per cent last month. Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2025 | 2:28 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

TVS Motor Company on Thursday reported a 7 per cent increase in total sales at 321,687 units in December as compared to 301,898 units in the same month a year ago.

Total two-wheeler sales were up 8 per cent at 312,002 units last month as against 290,064 units in December 2023, the company said in a statement.

Domestic two-wheeler sales were up marginally at 215,075 units in December 2024, from 214,988 units in the year-ago month.

The company said its electric vehicle sales rose 79 per cent last month at 20,171 units as compared to 11,288 units in December 2023.

Three-wheeler sales were lower at 9,685 units last month as against 11,834 units in December 2023.

Exports registered a 22 per cent increase at 1,04,393 units last month, from 85,391 units in December 2023, the company said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Waaree Energies secures 150 MWp solar modules order for renewable project

Nasscom foundation names Jyoti Sharma as CEO, replaces Nidhi Bhasin

How Vodafone Idea's 5G launch in March could shake up telecom pricing

Karur Vysya Bank's Q3 FY25 business rises 15% to Rs 1.82 trillion

Air India becomes first Indian airline to offer Wi-Fi on domestic flights

Topics :TVS MotorTVS Motor salesTVS Motor Company

First Published: Jan 02 2025 | 2:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story