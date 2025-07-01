Home / Companies / News / TVS Motor sales rise 10% in June to 402,001 units, 3W sales jump 42%

TVS Motor Company on Tuesday reported a 20 per cent year-on-year increase in total sales at 4,02,001 units in June

TVS Motor company
The company had reported a total sales of 3,33,646 units in June 2024. (Photo: Bloomberg)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 3:13 PM IST
TVS Motor Company on Tuesday reported a 20 per cent year-on-year increase in total sales at 4,02,001 units in June.

The company had reported a total sales of 3,33,646 units in June 2024.

Two-wheelers registered a growth of 20 per cent, with sales increasing from 3,22,168 units in June 2024 to 3,85,698 units in June 2025, TVS Motor Company said in a statement. 

ALSO READ: TVS Motor hits new peak, surpasses Sep 2024 high; is it good time to buy? 

The domestic two-wheeler segment registered a growth of 10 per cent with sales increasing from 2,55,734 units in June last year to 2,81,012 units in June this year, it added.

Three-wheeler sales increased 42 per cent year-on-year to 16,303 units in June.

The company's total exports grew 54 per cent to 1,17,145 units in June, as compared to 76,074 units in the same month last year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 3:13 PM IST

