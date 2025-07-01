TVS Motor sales rise 10% in June to 402,001 units, 3W sales jump 42%

TVS Motor Company on Tuesday reported a 20 per cent year-on-year increase in total sales at 4,02,001 units in June.

The company had reported a total sales of 3,33,646 units in June 2024.

Two-wheelers registered a growth of 20 per cent, with sales increasing from 3,22,168 units in June 2024 to 3,85,698 units in June 2025, TVS Motor Company said in a statement.

The domestic two-wheeler segment registered a growth of 10 per cent with sales increasing from 2,55,734 units in June last year to 2,81,012 units in June this year, it added.