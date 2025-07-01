TVS Motor sales rise 10% in June to 402,001 units, 3W sales jump 42%

TVS Motor Company on Tuesday reported a 20 per cent year-on-year increase in total sales at 4,02,001 units in June.
The company had reported a total sales of 3,33,646 units in June 2024.
Two-wheelers registered a growth of 20 per cent, with sales increasing from 3,22,168 units in June 2024 to 3,85,698 units in June 2025, TVS Motor Company said in a statement.
The domestic two-wheeler segment registered a growth of 10 per cent with sales increasing from 2,55,734 units in June last year to 2,81,012 units in June this year, it added.
Three-wheeler sales increased 42 per cent year-on-year to 16,303 units in June.
The company's total exports grew 54 per cent to 1,17,145 units in June, as compared to 76,074 units in the same month last year.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app