TVS Motor unveils next-gen RT-XD4 engine platform developed at Hosur centre

"The TVS RT-XD4 is a major milestone, the result of our focus on creating a unique and compelling TVS riding experience," said Sudarshan Venu, MD of TVS Motor Company

TVS Motor company
Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2024 | 7:34 PM IST
TVS Motor Company has unveiled the TVS RT-XD4 engine platform, developed at its research and development center in Hosur, a top official announced on Friday.

The TVS RT-XD4 300 will be the first engine to be fully developed on this new platform.

"The TVS RT-XD4 is a major milestone, the result of our focus on creating a unique and compelling TVS riding experience. Conceptualised, designed, and developed in-house at our Research and Development Centre in Hosur, the TVS RT-XD4 showcases our engineering and research capabilities," said Sudarshan Venu, Managing Director of TVS Motor Company.

The newly developed engine platform features a dual overhead camshaft with a down-draft port, a dual oil pump with a split chamber crankcase, a dual cooling jacket cylinder head with a water jacket, and a dual breather system that prevents oil contamination and reduces oil consumption.

"Over the last several years, TVS Motor has set benchmarks in riding excellence, driven by decades of exposure to the race track, extensive user insights, investments ahead of the curve, and robust technology and digital capabilities," Venu added.

The single-cylinder, 299.1cc, forward-inclined engine offers a 35 PS power output, liquid cooling with a dual cooling system, and a six-speed gearbox. The new engine platform was unveiled at the ongoing TVS MotoSoul 4.0 in Goa.

"TVS MotoSoul 4.0 celebrates everything we stand for as a premium motorcycle brandcreativity, innovation, and the rider spirit. This year's event also marks the fusion of different cultures, biker communities, and various art forms," said Vimal Sumbly, Head of Business-Premium at TVS Motor.

First Published: Dec 06 2024 | 7:34 PM IST

