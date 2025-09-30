Home / Companies / News / IPO-bound EV startup Simple Energy plans aggressive expansion by 2029

IPO-bound EV startup Simple Energy plans aggressive expansion by 2029

Bengaluru-headquartered Simple Energy, founded in 2019, opened its first showroom last year and now operates 53 outlets across the country

Simple Energy
The company plans to launch an IPO in the second or third quarter of fiscal 2027. Image: X@SimpleEnergyEV
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2025 | 1:57 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Simple Energy, an Indian electric two-wheeler manufacturer that plans to go public next year, is aiming for a 19-fold jump in retail presence by 2029 as it accelerates expansion in northern India to compete with industry giants, a top executive said.

Bengaluru-headquartered Simple Energy, founded in 2019, opened its first showroom last year and now operates 53 outlets across the country.

In the next three to four years, Simple will be in a hyper-growth phase, essentially to break into the top three, Founder and CEO Suhas Rajkumar told Reuters.

The company currently holds about a 5 per cent share of India's EV two-wheeler market, competing with established players such as TVS Motor, Bajaj Auto, Ola Electric, and Ather Energy.

Scooters make up roughly one-third of India's two-wheeler market and dominate the EV segment, accounting for the majority of the sales.

Simple Energy said in mid-September that it has developed an in-house motor free of heavy rare-earth elements, a move aimed at insulating itself from supply chain disruptions following China's export curbs, which rattled the global auto industry and left manufacturers scrambling for alternative technologies.

Local peer Ola also ramped up its programme to make their own rare-earths-free motors in April in response to global supply constraints, and plans to roll them out in the December quarter.

Simple Energy will keep the motor tech exclusive for now, but may open it to other players within a year if supply chain pressures persist, Rajkumar said.

The company plans to launch an IPO in the second or third quarter of fiscal 2027, aiming to raise $350 million, largely through a fresh issue. The proceeds will be earmarked for retail expansion, research and development, and marketing.

A small portion of the IPO will be an offer for sale, although specific details remain undisclosed. So far, the company has raised $51 million from marquee investors to fuel its growth.

Simple, which sells the 'Simple One' and 'Simple OneS', has sold 5,027 vehicles, as of September 29, according to government data, after facing early delivery hiccups.

 

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

HCC, KRCL join hands to execute transport projects in India, overseas

Allana Consumer expects coffee exports to slow in FY26 on volatile markets

Jindal Steel commissions 3 MTPA oxygen furnace at Odisha's Angul plant

Premium

BCCI deal to make Apollo Tyres one of the biggest auto ad spenders

Why Tata Motors split CV and PV arms: Here's what the filings reveal

Topics :Electric Vehiclesinitial public offering (IPO)Electric vehicles in India

First Published: Sep 30 2025 | 1:57 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story