TVS SCS wins UK defence ministry contract for supplying Land Rover spares

TVS Supply Chain Solutions (TVS SCS), an integrated supply chain solutions provider, on Thursday announced it has won a UK government contract for providing spares and accessories for the Land Rover Wolf, a military vehicle.

The contract is from the UK Ministry of Defence (MOD), acting through its agent, Babcock Land Defence. This two-plus one-year agreement will see TVS SCS use its accredited inventory management, procurement and supply chain expertise to ensure the optimum availability of spares for the legacy vehicle platform.

The Land Rover Wolf fleet has been in service with the UK defence ministry since the mid-1990s. TVS SCS, along with the post design services contractor, will support the availability and upkeep of the platform.

“This business win is a testament to TVS SCS’ strong position in providing supply chain capability to support several of the UK MOD’s vehicle platforms. We continue to thrive on our expertise and believe in the power of adding value to our customers in every possible way,” said Ravi Viswanathan, managing director at TVS Supply Chain Solutions.

“We listened to the customer’s needs and demonstrated our expertise by providing a robust solution which created value for the UK MOD. This contract aligns with our commitment to provide the UK MOD with innovative and resilient supply chain services to maximise the availability of equipment it operates across Land, Sea and Air domains,” said Andrew Jones, chief executive officer, TVS Supply Chain Solutions-UK and Europe.

“TVS SCS proposed the most robust solution, successfully demonstrating high-quality automotive supply chain capability to maximise parts availability supporting this critical vehicle platform whilst also ensuring value for money for our UK MOD customer,” Ben Slade, head of strategic sourcing at Babcock.