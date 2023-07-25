TVS Supply Chain Solutions obtains approval from Sebi to launch its IPO

TVS Supply Chain Solutions, part of TVS Mobility Group, has obtained approval from Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to launch its IPO. The company had re-filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) in May, after slashing the issue size.

As per the initial DRHP filed in February 2022, the company had planned to raise Rs 2,000 crore in fresh capital and sell 59.5 million secondary shares, as per the latest offer document,

TVS Supply Chain plans to raise Rs 750 crore in fresh capital through the IPO, which will also include an offer for sale (OFS) of 20 million shares by promoters and other shareholders.

Omega TC Holdings, Tata Capital, Mahogany Singapore and TVS Motor Company are among the selling shareholders in the IPO. The company is an integrated supply chain solutions provider. Its four business verticals include supply chain solutions, manufacturing, auto dealership & aftermarket sales and service.