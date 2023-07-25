Bajaj Auto posts 41.3% jump in Q1 profit due to strong domestic sales

Bajaj Auto's consolidated net profit has jumped by 41.33 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 1,644 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal year due to strong domestic sales, better cost management and better foreign exchange realisation, the company said on Tuesday.

However, the automobile company's consolidated net profit has decreased by 3.55 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) due to "planned typical season skew for commuter motorcycles", Bajaj said in a statement. Hero MotoCorp has about 60 per cent share in the commuter motorcycle segment (75cc-125cc bikes).

Bajaj said that the company's consolidated income jumped by 28.09 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 10,663 crore on the back of "double digit volume growth, with the sustained buoyancy on the domestic front cushioning the weak albeit improving exports performance".

Its export volumes improved sequentially by 12 per cent amid the continued macro challenges in overseas markets.

"While country retail volumes oustripped export billed volumes yet again, decisive interventions taken particularly on currency availability enabled the uptick in shipments to Africa and Latin America," Bajaj noted.

The company added Rs 2,000 crore of free cash flow during the first quarter of this fiscal year. This will provide "sufficient capacity for growth, competitive investments and shareholder returns", it mentioned.

The company said that its Y-o-Y performance in Q1 of this fiscal year was led by consistent focus on 125cc plus motorcycle segment and "sharp execution" in seasonal marriage markets.