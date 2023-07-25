Home / Companies / News / Bajaj Auto posts 41.3% jump in Q1 profit due to strong domestic sales

Bajaj Auto posts 41.3% jump in Q1 profit due to strong domestic sales

Its export volumes improved sequentially by 12 per cent amid the continued macro challenges in overseas markets

Deepak Patel New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2023 | 6:05 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Bajaj Auto's consolidated net profit has jumped by 41.33 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 1,644 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal year due to strong domestic sales, better cost management and better foreign exchange realisation, the company said on Tuesday.

However, the automobile company's consolidated net profit has decreased by 3.55 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) due to "planned typical season skew for commuter motorcycles", Bajaj said in a statement. Hero MotoCorp has about 60 per cent share in the commuter motorcycle segment (75cc-125cc bikes).

Bajaj said that the company's consolidated income jumped by 28.09 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 10,663 crore on the back of "double digit volume growth, with the sustained buoyancy on the domestic front cushioning the weak albeit improving exports performance".

Its export volumes improved sequentially by 12 per cent amid the continued macro challenges in overseas markets.

"While country retail volumes oustripped export billed volumes yet again, decisive interventions taken particularly on currency availability enabled the uptick in shipments to Africa and Latin America," Bajaj noted.

The company added Rs 2,000 crore of free cash flow during the first quarter of this fiscal year. This will provide "sufficient capacity for growth, competitive investments and shareholder returns", it mentioned.

The company said that its Y-o-Y performance in Q1 of this fiscal year was led by consistent focus on 125cc plus motorcycle segment and "sharp execution" in seasonal marriage markets.

Also Read

Bajaj Auto sales jump 7% to 331,278 units in April, exports fall 43%

Higher vols may drive Bajaj Auto's Q1 revenue; margins to expand: Analysts

Bajaj Auto reports 2% decline in total June sales to 340,981 units

From Adani Wilmar to Havells India: Q4 results to watch out for today

Should investors worry about the slowing AUM growth at Bajaj Finance?

Revenue of top domestic pharmaceutical firms to grow by 7-9% in FY24: Icra

Mahindra Holidays to launch new resort brand to tap growing travellers

Hero Future Energies signs Rs 6,200-cr MoUs for renewable energy projects

Suzlon Energy records 96% decline in net profit to Rs 101 crore in Q1

HDFC Bank overtakes SBI in CRISIL's corporate banking ranking for 2023

Topics :Bajaj AutoQ1 results

First Published: Jul 25 2023 | 6:05 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story