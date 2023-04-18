Home / Companies / News / Amazon top seller RattanIndia Enterprises to launch private labels

Amazon top seller RattanIndia Enterprises to launch private labels

Its unit, Neobrands, will be scaled up as a house of brands

Suveen Sinha
Premium
Amazon top seller RattanIndia Enterprises to launch private labels

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2023 | 9:21 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Marking a significant change to the way selling is done on Amazon.in, RattanIndia Enterprises will launch a raft of private labels that will retail on the e-commerce platform as direct-to-consumer offerings. Cocoblu Retail, RattanIndia’s fully-owned subsidiary, has emerged this year as one of the largest sellers on Amazon India, having taken a large chunk of the business that used to be with Cloudtail.
Private labels are brands owned by a retailer that does not make the goods, but gets them made through a manufacturer under its label.

Cloudtail, Amazon’s joint venture with N R Narayana Murthy’s Catamaran Advisors, was a large seller on Amazon.in till last year. But it did not have any private labels. Nor does Appario, a joint venture between Amazon and the Patni group, which is a large seller on Amazon.in but will soon be delisted from the platform. Amazon India, an online marketplace, does have its own private labels such as Solimo and AmazonBasics.
The launch of private labels by RattanIndia, to be announced in a matter of days, also marks the next big step in its morphing from a primarily power and infrastructure group into a consumer-focused one.

“As a vital next step in transforming RattanIndia into one that has a significant play in consumer-facing areas, we are creating a house of brands under Neobrands. To begin with, we will launch a number of brands in fashion and apparel that will retail on Amazon through dedicated online stores,” Anjali Rattan, business chairperson, RattanIndia Enterprises, who is spearheading the creation of brands, told Business Standard.
Reports said that India’s direct-to-consumer market, which was growing rapidly, could reach $100 billion by 2025. Of this, fashion brands, several of them owned by start-ups, have the dominant share.

Neobrands, under which RattanIndia’s private labels will be housed, is another of its fully-owned subsidiaries. The initial brand launches will be in the areas of apparel — fashion, casualwear and fitness. There will also be merchandise related to Revolt, the electric motorcycle company owned by the group.
The group plans to scale up Neobrands as a house of brands, a strategy whose efficacy was demonstrated by the United States-based Thrasio, which acquired and scaled up brands that did wonders on Amazon. In India, Mensa Brands, led by Ananth Narayanan, the former chief executive officer of Myntra, adopted the house-of-brands approach to rise to the status of a unicorn, the term for a privately-held company, or a start-up, valued at more than $1 billion.

In the first phase, Neobrands’ labels will be digital natives sold directly to consumers through e-commerce platforms. Later, a digital-led channel will help the company scale up the retail footprint of its brands across the country.

Topics :Rattan IndiaRetaile commerce

First Published: Apr 18 2023 | 9:21 PM IST

Also Read

Power shift: Rajiv Rattan's makeover mode after Indiabulls separation

January retail inflation rises to 6.52%, highest since October 2022

Retail inflation eases marginally to 6.44% in February from 6.52% in Jan

Quick commerce finds it footing amid funding winter, now needs to scale

Reliance Retail net profit grows 36% in Q2; revenue up 44.5% YoY

Crisil reports 20% rise in net profit to Rs 145.8 cr in Jan-Mar quarter

Delhi govt orders audit of power subsidy released to discoms in 6 yrs

Vedanta expects to start building semiconductor plant by Oct-Dec quarter

Elon Musk's Twitter to label, limit visibility of 'hateful' tweets

Jakson Green developing green hydrogen refuelling station in New Delhi

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story