Home / Companies / News / Jakson Green developing green hydrogen refuelling station in New Delhi

Jakson Green developing green hydrogen refuelling station in New Delhi

The project is expected to offset 3.7 tonnes of CO2 per day once operational, a company statement said

New Delhi
Jakson Green developing green hydrogen refuelling station in New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2023 | 8:32 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Jakson Green on Tuesday said it is developing a green hydrogen fuelling station at Badarpur in the capital city for a major power company in India.

The project is expected to offset 3.7 tonnes of CO2 per day once operational, a company statement said.

The green hydrogen fuelling station involves the establishment of a specialised and dedicated facility that will use the green energy generated on-site by a renewable hybrid to generate, compress, store, and dispense green hydrogen, utilising a hydrogen purification system, it stated.

As a part of the project, the company will also incorporate a battery energy storage system (BESS) backed renewable hybrid power plant within the station, making it a completely self-sustained facility.

The fuelling station is expected to produce 260 kg of green hydrogen per day at a pressure of 350 bar that will be utilised to fuel up to five intercity FCEV (fuel cell electric vehicle) buses.

"Our endeavour to establish India's largest urban centric green hydrogen refuelling station is another push to steer nation's sustainability initiatives," Bikesh Ogra, CEO and Managing Director of Jakson Green Pvt Ltd, said in the statement.

Jakson Green is a new energy transition platform backed by India-headquartered infrastructure and renewable major, Jakson Group.

Topics :Jakson groupNew DelhiGreen energy

First Published: Apr 18 2023 | 8:32 PM IST

Also Read

NTPC, Reliance, Adani top green hydrogen plays to bet on, say analysts

Reliance showcases hydrogen-run truck at India Energy Week in Bengaluru

Jakson Green to invest Rs 22,400 cr in green hydrogen project in Rajasthan

Green Hydrogen Mission to help India meet net-zero targets: Experts

Jakson Group bags 121 MW solar project from Amplus Solar in Rajasthan

Zydus Lifesciences gets USFDA nod for generic female hormone in US market

Razorpay sets up advisory board, ropes in former RBI dy governor as chair

Tata Electronics appoints Randhir Thakur as CEO and Managing Director

With rising mercury across India, sales of white goods pick up finally

Netflix may report nearly 2 mn new subscribers owing to price cuts: Details

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story