Delhi govt orders audit of power subsidy released to discoms in 6 yrs

The audit will ensure that the subsidies reach the targeted beneficiaries in the most transparent and efficient way

New Delhi
Delhi govt orders audit of power subsidy released to discoms in 6 yrs

Last Updated : Apr 18 2023 | 9:03 PM IST
The Delhi government on Tuesday issued a direction to power regulator DERC to conduct a special audit of discoms over power subsidy released to them from 2016 to 2022.

An order issued by Special Secretary (Power) Ravi Dhawan stated that in exercise of the powers conferred by Section 108 of the Electricity Act 2003, the Lt Governor has given a direction to the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) for conducting the special audit through Comptroller and Auditor General empanelled auditors.

The special audit of the discoms with respect to the power subsidy released to them will cover the period 2016-17 to 2021-22, stated the order.

The audit will ensure that the subsidies reach the targeted beneficiaries in the most transparent and efficient way, it said.

First Published: Apr 18 2023 | 9:03 PM IST

