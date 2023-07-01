Home / Companies / News / Twitter blocks people from viewing tweets, profiles unless registered

Twitter blocks people from viewing tweets, profiles unless registered

In April, Musk temporarily disabled likes, replies and retweets if a tweet had a link to Substack, the newsletter platform. After complaints, Musk then reversed that change

Bloomberg
In March, Twitter began charging for access to its application programming interface, or API. (Photo: Bloomberg)

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2023 | 6:43 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Aisha Counts

Twitter is blocking people from viewing tweets and profiles on its website unless they are signed in to the social media site — a move that owner Elon Musk said is “temporary.”
 
When an unregistered user tries to view a tweet, the site prompts them to log in or sign up for a Twitter account. As of Friday, users could still see tweets that appeared in Google searches or were embedded in other sites.
Musk tweeted that it is a “temporary emergency measure,” to ward off people scraping the site for tweet data. “We were getting data pillaged so much that it was degrading service for normal users!”

Twitter has long relied on the accessibility of its tweets around the web to drive interest in the site — for instance, through users sending tweets to friends or contacts who don’t have accounts. 

Musk has made a string of product changes since he took over the San Francisco-based company last year. In March, Twitter began charging for access to its application programming interface, or API. Twitter’s API was used by popular third-party apps like the now-defunct Tweetbot and Twitterific, in addition to academic researchers. Now Twitter is charging customers $42,000 per month to access just 1% of tweets. 
In April, Musk temporarily disabled likes, replies and retweets if a tweet had a link to Substack, the newsletter platform. After complaints, Musk then reversed that change.



Also Read

Elon Musk credits father for teaching 'physics, engineering & construction'

Elon Musk begins second day of China visit after emphasizing ties

Tesla chief Elon Musk threatens to sue Microsoft for using data 'illegally'

ChatGPT arrives on Apple App store for iPhones: Everything you need to know

Twitter now worth just 33% of Elon Musk's purchase price, says Fidelity

HDFC-HDFC Bank merger: On global stage today, $180 bn banking giant

TCS: Forex dealers, tour package sellers to collect remittance undertakings

Deepak Parekh passes the baton to 'Sashi' with 'hope and anticipation'

Sebi imposes Rs 7 lakh penalty on Reliance Strategic Investments Ltd

HDFC posts 9% year-on-year growth in managed assets till June-end

Topics :Elon MuskTwitterSocial media appsSocial MediaTechnology

First Published: Jul 01 2023 | 6:43 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story