HDFC posts 9% year-on-year growth in managed assets till June-end



Giving a break-up of AUM, the mortgage lender said individual loans had 84 per cent share, followed by 7.0 per cent of construction finance. The lease rental discounting book had five per cent share and corporate loans stood at four per cent as of end June 2023. Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), which merges into HDFC Bank from July 01, 2023, has posted nine per cent year on year (YoY) growth in Assets under management (AUM) at the end of June 2023.



The loans outstanding that qualify as priority sector loans under banking norms stood at about Rs 1.1 trillion, HDFC said in filing with BSE. As at June 30, 2023, individual loans under management grew by 15 per cent on YoY basis. It, however, did not give absolute amounts for loans outstanding.