HDFC posts 9% year-on-year growth in managed assets till June-end

Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), which merges into HDFC Bank from July 01, 2023, has posted nine per cent year on year (YoY) growth in Assets under management (AUM) at the end of June 2023.
Giving a break-up of AUM, the mortgage lender said individual loans had 84 per cent share, followed by 7.0 per cent of construction finance. The lease rental discounting book had five per cent share and corporate loans stood at four per cent as of end June 2023.
As at June 30, 2023, individual loans under management grew by 15 per cent on YoY basis. It, however, did not give absolute amounts for loans outstanding.
The loans outstanding that qualify as priority sector loans under banking norms stood at about Rs 1.1 trillion, HDFC said in filing with BSE.
The demand for home loans continues to remain strong. Of the individual loans disbursed during the quarter – 77 per cent were salaried customers and 23 per cent were self-employed.
HDFC said the corporation has been increasing its liquidity buffers in a calibrated manner to meet the Cash Reserve Ratio and Statutory Liquidity Ratio. HDFC was currently carrying liquidity of approximately Rs 1.17 trillion, of which government securities and treasury bills comprised Rs 1.12 trillion, it added.