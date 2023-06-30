Home / Companies / News / HDFC posts 9% year-on-year growth in managed assets till June-end

HDFC posts 9% year-on-year growth in managed assets till June-end

The loans outstanding that qualify as priority sector loans under banking norms stood at about Rs 1.1 trillion, HDFC said in filing with BSE

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
HDFC merger

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2023 | 11:36 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), which merges into HDFC Bank from July 01, 2023, has posted nine per cent year on year (YoY) growth in Assets under management (AUM) at the end of June 2023.  
Giving a break-up of AUM, the mortgage lender said individual loans had 84 per cent share, followed by 7.0 per cent of construction finance. The lease rental discounting book had five per cent share and corporate loans stood at four per cent as of end June 2023.

As at June 30, 2023, individual loans under management grew by 15 per cent on YoY basis. It, however, did not give absolute amounts for loans outstanding.
The loans outstanding that qualify as priority sector loans under banking norms stood at about Rs 1.1 trillion, HDFC said in filing with BSE.

The demand for home loans continues to remain strong. Of the individual loans disbursed during the quarter – 77 per cent were salaried customers and 23 per cent were self-employed.
HDFC said the corporation has been increasing its liquidity buffers in a calibrated manner to meet the Cash Reserve Ratio and Statutory Liquidity Ratio. HDFC was currently carrying liquidity of approximately Rs 1.17 trillion, of which government securities and treasury bills comprised Rs 1.12 trillion, it added.

Also Read

HDFC-HDFC Bank merger: The story behind success of housing finance behemoth

HDFC Bank shares fall post Q3 as moderating loan, deposit growth weighs

HDFC Bank: Analysts see muted profit growth in Q4 amid higher provisions

HDFC Bank stock's re-rating still some time away, say analysts

HDFC Bank Q3: PAT may grow up to 20% YoY; margin, asset quality seen steady

Sebi imposes Rs 30 lakh penalty on Vedanta Ltd for incorrect disclosures

HDFC buys additional stake in insurance firm HDFC ERGO to make it an arm

Warburg Pincus sells shares of telecom major Bharti Airtel for Rs 1,649 cr

BlackRock, MIT etc invest Rs 1,750 cr in Aditya Birla Capital QIP

Global mergers & acquisitions plunge in Q2 but dealmakers see green shoots

Topics :HDFC groupHDFC Bank

First Published: Jun 30 2023 | 11:36 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story