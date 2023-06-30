Twitter under Dorsey was biased in tackling misinformation: MoS IT



The minister welcomed Karnataka High Court’s ruling that dismissed Twitter’s plea challenging the state government’s orders to block tweets and accounts related to farmers’ protests in 2020 and 2021. The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 50 lakh on the social media giant citing its conduct. Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the minister of state for Electronics and IT on Friday said social media site Twitter repeatedly violated Indian laws and hesitated to remove misinformation on the platform when former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Jack Dorsey led the company.



Twitter had appealed in the high court against 10 blocking orders by the central government for taking down 39 URLs between February 2021 and February 2022. The company said some of the blocking orders were "procedurally and substantially deficient of the provision" and "demonstrate excessive use of powers". “Twitter, under Dorsey’s regime, exhibited partisan behaviour by hesitating to remove misinformation from the platform in India, despite doing so when similar events occurred in the USA” Chandrasekhar said.



The Ministry of electronics and information technology (MeitY) issued a notice to the Chief Compliance Officer of Twitter Inc. in June last year, giving the company ‘one last opportunity' to act on multiple content take-down notices. The minister added that “They (Twitter) were non-compliant multiple times from 2020 to 2022, and only in June 2022 did they finally comply. The High Court’s dismissal of Twitter’s plea is evidence that Jack Dorsey’s Twitter regime had difficulty acknowledging the sovereignty of Indian law. They can no longer act as if Indian laws do not apply to them.”



As per section 69(A) of the Information Technology Act, 2000, the government reserves the power to issue directions for blocking public access to any information under specific circumstances. It can ask to take down any digital information in the interest of the sovereignty, integrity, and defence of India, security of the State, friendly relations with foreign states, or public order. “As a sovereign nation, India has the right to ensure that its laws are followed by all companies operating within its jurisdiction. During the protests in January 2021, there was an abundance of misinformation and even reports of fake genocide. The government was obligated to remove such misinformation from the platform to prevent the further escalation of the situation based on fake news,” Chandrasekhar said, sharing the details of the blocking orders.