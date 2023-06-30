Apple's 'China Plus One' key driver of Tamil Nadu's electronic export boom

Tamil Nadu posted almost a two-fold increase in electronic exports from $1.86 billion in 2021-22 to $5.37 billion in 2022-23. Interestingly, the state was the No. 3 exporter of electronics, after Karnataka ($3.87 billion), Uttar Pradesh (3.77 billion) and Maharashtra (42.08 billion) in 2021-22. State-wise data of exports is available only from 2017-18.

Probably the first time in history or the first time after the golden period of electronic exports in the state during the prime period of Nokia, Tamil Nadu has become the top electronic goods exporting state in India surpassing Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka in 2022-23. One major reason according to industry experts is the ‘China Plus One’ strategy of global majors like Apple, following which its contractors like Foxconn and Pegatron and suppliers like Salcomp have added to the rise of Tamil Nadu as the country’s electronic hub last year.