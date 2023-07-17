Home / Companies / News / Bain Capital in talks to acquire Adani Capital for Rs 1,500 crore: Report

Bain Capital in talks to acquire Adani Capital for Rs 1,500 crore: Report

The Adani Group is selling its shadow bank as it looks to realign its business interests and focus on preserving cash

BS Web Team New Delhi
Representative Image (Photo: Bloomberg)

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2023 | 2:39 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Bain Capital is in advanced talks to acquire Adani Group’s shadow bank Adani Capital, edging past Carlyle and Cerberus Capital Management, The Economic Times (ET) reported on Monday.

The Adani Group is selling its shadow bank as it looks to realign its business interests and focus on preserving cash. The bank offers both retail and wholesale lending across six verticals. The largest among these is the farm sector.

Adani Capital is led by former Lehmann Brothers and Macquarie investment banker Gaurav Gupta and owns a 10 per cent stake in the company. The rest 90 per cent is owned by Gautam Adani. Adani’s stake has been up for grabs for a while now.

At the end of 2022-23, the company had assets under management (AUM) worth Rs 3,977 crore. It was up 63 per cent from Rs 800 crore from the previous year.

According to ET, Bain is expected to pay Rs 1,500 crore for the company and also infuse Rs 500 crore of primary capital into the firm as growth equity.

Even though Adani is expected to monetise his investment via an exit, it's unclear if the management team will retain a stake and run the company.

Adani is working with Avendus for the sale of the stake.

In FY23, the company reported a net profit of Rs 105 crore. Its gross disbursements were Rs 2,482 crore and its total income was Rs 599 crore.

Also Read

Chinese police questions staff at Beijing office of Bain & Company: Report

Rajiv Jain's GQG Partners to invest another $1 bn in Adani group stocks

Adani group promoters looking to trim more stake to build cash reserves

Adani Green Energy to seek board approval to raise up to $1 billion

Adani Group revives Mundra PVC project, gets credit line worth Rs 14,000 cr

CoinDCX collaborates with Jocata over anti-money laundering processes

L&T bags orders in water treatment, supply systems in Uttar Pradesh

Vedanta inches closer to regain control over Zambia copper assets

BMW India expects double-digit growth in 2023, chip supply a challenge

HDFC Bank crosses $100 billion valuation, becomes world's 7th largest bank

Topics :Adani capitalAdani GroupBain capitalGautam AdaniBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 17 2023 | 2:39 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story