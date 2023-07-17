Home / Companies / News / L&T bags orders in water treatment, supply systems in Uttar Pradesh

L&T bags orders in water treatment, supply systems in Uttar Pradesh

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2023 | 2:00 PM IST
Larsen and Toubro (L&T) on Monday said it has bagged "large orders" in the water & effluent treatment segment in the domestic market.

The work order has been received from the State Water & Sanitation Mission, Uttar Pradesh, to construct a water supply scheme for the Hanumanganj multi-group of villages in the districts of Ballia and Firozabad, L&T said in a statement.

L&T Construction, an arm of the company, has been awarded large contracts for its water & effluent treatment business, it said.

The company did not disclose the order value. According to the company's project classification, large orders are in the range of Rs 2,500 crore to Rs 5,000 crore.

Homegrown L&T is a USD 23-billion company engaged in Engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services and operated in over 50 countries worldwide.

Topics :Larsen & Toubro (L&T)Water treatmentwater supply

First Published: Jul 17 2023 | 2:00 PM IST

