Kochi to Ayodhya: India Ubered its way to 9.2 billion kilometers in 2024

For Uber riders, 2024 was a whirlwind year, with Indians covering a whopping 9.2 billion kilometers. To put into perspective, this would take someone driving at a constant speed of 120 km/h, 8,752 years to complete, the mobility solutions platform shared in its annual report, 'How India Ubered in 2024'.

From fastest cities to highest ratings, here are the highlights for those on the move with Uber in India.

Most Uber trips: Delhi-NCR

When it comes to sheer volume, Delhi-NCR took the crown as the city with the most Uber trips. But Mumbai had its own claim to fame, dominating the late-night scene and weekend getaways. Meanwhile, Bengaluru commuters clocked the highest number of office-hour rides, proving that techies love their Ubers.

After Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Pune clocked the highest number of Uber rides in 2024, respectively.

Highest ratings goes to Kochi riders

Kochi riders proved to be customer favourites, earning an impressive 4.90 out of 5 average rating. An incredible 95.8 per cent of trips in Kochi saw riders scoring a perfect 5-star rating. Chandigarh (4.816) and Pune (4.815) followed closely behind, but Kochi clearly stole the show with their rider etiquette.

Bengaluru's riders received an average of 4.781, Delhi NCR 4.714, and Mumbai 4.711. Kolkata was among the lowest ranked major cities at an average 4.649 rating.

Overall, India's average rider rating for the entire calendar year was 4.74.

8.5 mn hrs covered in green miles

In a nod to sustainability, Indians travelled 170 million kilometers in electric vehicles (EVs), spending a collective 8.5 million hours in these eco-friendly rides. That’s a significant step toward a greener future, one Uber trip at a time.

Record-breaking days

October 9 was a record-breaking day, thanks to the festive spirit of Durga Puja and Navratri, marking the highest number of rides in a single day. December was the busiest month overall, with riders making the most of the holiday season.

Other trends observed included:

Most popular booking hour: 6 pm to 7 pm saw the highest surge in bookings.

Favourite day: Friday took the crown as the go-to day for Uber rides.

Uber auto’s rise: Indians embraced app-based autorickshaw bookings, with Uber Auto edging out Uber Go in popularity.

Highest bookings: One user booked a staggering 2,900 Uber Courier deliveries in a single year.

Noida to Sasaram: Longest ride

From Noida to Sasaram and back, one adventurous rider clocked a jaw-dropping 1,747 kilometers on a single trip. Other popular intercity routes included:

Delhi - Ayodhya - Delhi (1464 km)

Noida - Gorakhpur - Noida (1458 km)

Bangalore - Goa - Bangalore (1453 km)

Lucknow - Alwar - Lucknow (1361 km)

The Taj Mahal remained the most visited tourist spot via Uber Intercity.