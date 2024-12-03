What is Uber Shikara, the new transport service in Srinagar's Dal Lake?

In a pioneering move, Uber has launched its first water transport service in India, the Uber Shikara, on the serene Dal Lake in Srinagar. This new offering allows users to book shikara rides through the Uber app, bringing a modern twist to a traditional form of transport in Kashmir.

Uber Shikara: A first for Asia

The Uber Shikara service is the first of its kind in Asia and follows in the footsteps of similar services in European cities like Venice. Initially, Uber has onboarded seven shikaras and plans to gradually expand the fleet based on user demand.

Jammu and Kashmir’s Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, hailed the launch as a testament to how technology can enhance the region’s cultural heritage. He said the new service will offer tourists a seamless experience to enjoy the timeless beauty of the Shikara ride.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Sinha said, “Launch of Uber Shikara in Srinagar is a testament to creative ways technology can enhance our cultural heritage. This offering in the upcoming tourist season will provide visitors a seamless way to experience the timeless charm of Shikara rides, a hallmark of J&K’s beauty.”

Shikara: A cultural icon of Kashmir

Shikaras are traditional wooden boats that are found on Dal Lake and other bodies of water in Srinagar. These boats, which typically seat six people with a boatman at the back, are a symbol of Kashmir’s cultural legacy. While some shikaras are still used for fishing and transport, they are now primarily used by tourists for scenic rides around the picturesque Dal Lake.

Dal Lake, often referred to as ‘Srinagar’s Jewel’, is one of the largest freshwater lakes in Jammu and Kashmir and a major tourist destination. It holds immense cultural and commercial significance and offers a range of recreational activities. The lake’s beauty continues to attract tourists from around the world.

Details of Uber Shikara service

Uber has confirmed that it will not charge any fees from the shikara owners, with the entire fare being passed directly to them. Rides are available for one-hour slots between 10 am and 5 pm and can accommodate up to four passengers. Bookings for Uber Shikara can be made up to 15 days in advance, with a minimum notice of 12 hours, and can be made from Shikara Ghat No. 16.

Prabhjeet Singh, President of Uber India and South Asia, said that Uber Shikara is an effort to blend technology with tradition to provide an effortless experience for travellers.

The company is proud to create this iconic experience, enhancing accessibility and uplifting tourism in the breathtaking landscape of Kashmir, Singh said.

Support from Shikara owners

Wali Mohammad Bhatt, president of the Shikara Owners Association, shared that there are around 4,000 shikaras in Dal Lake. He expressed hope that Uber would onboard more shikara partners in the future, further strengthening the service’s impact on the local tourism sector.